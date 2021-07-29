Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes $297,000 Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,733 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

NYSE:CFR opened at $106.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.84. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

