Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in Teleflex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 5,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Teleflex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $399.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.25. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $485.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.50.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

