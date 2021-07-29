Balchem (BCPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Balchem to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $132.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.30. Balchem has a 52 week low of $92.60 and a 52 week high of $134.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

