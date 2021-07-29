Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Position Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Balchem were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,175,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,077,000 after purchasing an additional 146,430 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,989,000 after buying an additional 234,926 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Balchem by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,305,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Balchem by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 739,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,202,000 after buying an additional 139,375 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Balchem by 294.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 620,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,229,000 after buying an additional 463,314 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $132.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.30. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

