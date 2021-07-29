Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 147,005.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,787 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,354,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,649,000 after buying an additional 2,124,561 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,976,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,235,000 after buying an additional 1,832,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,573,000 after buying an additional 1,059,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $2,421,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

