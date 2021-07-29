Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $4.40

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.21. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 395.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 46,132 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.