Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €2.60 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €3.39 ($3.99).

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

