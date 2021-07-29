Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $741,000 Position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.69% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CUT opened at $37.88 on Thursday. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $40.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.78.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

