Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fluent were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Fluent during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Fluent by 92.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Fluent during the first quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.44 million, a P/E ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Fluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $70.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.25 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

