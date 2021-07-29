Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases Shares of 12,987 INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,670,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,104,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDT opened at $67.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.42. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $80.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.22 million, a PE ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 0.93.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INDT shares. Citigroup started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

