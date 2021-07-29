Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,696 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.24% of Fortress Biotech worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 25.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 237,747 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 224.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 206.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 47,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after purchasing an additional 137,091 shares during the last quarter. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.49. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.91.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 97.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

