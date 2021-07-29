Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 438,306 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 438,306 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GSAT. TheStreet lowered Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley began coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

GSAT stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.80 and a beta of -0.05. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

