BankUnited, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.50.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BKU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

Shares of BKU opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.68. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.42. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $326,015. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,671,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,877,000 after acquiring an additional 47,896 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,618,000 after purchasing an additional 219,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 38.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,745,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,735,000 after purchasing an additional 487,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,780,000 after purchasing an additional 111,941 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 16.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,027,000 after purchasing an additional 177,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

