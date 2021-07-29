Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 5.77%.

NASDAQ BWFG traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $28.24. 2,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.35 million, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.87. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.