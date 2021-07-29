Barclays Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €10.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on Enel in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Enel in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enel presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €9.88 ($11.62).

Enel has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

