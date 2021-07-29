Barclays Boosts TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $130.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target upped by Barclays from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist upped their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.79.

TRU opened at $118.34 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $119.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.33.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,145 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

