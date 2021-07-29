Barclays Increases Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target to GBX 2,150

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,870 ($24.43) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Victrex to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Victrex to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

Shares of LON VCT traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,632 ($34.39). 65,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,304. The company has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 42.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,547.17. Victrex has a 1-year low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 5.46.

In related news, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total transaction of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39). Also, insider Martin Court acquired 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, for a total transaction of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 427 shares of company stock worth $929,248.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

