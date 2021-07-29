Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 300 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on Barclays in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) price target on Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on Barclays in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 223.11 ($2.91).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 175.84 ($2.30) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.89 billion and a PE ratio of 11.67. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 175.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

In other Barclays news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

