Barclays Lowers Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target to GBX 264

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 267 ($3.49) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 257 ($3.36) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of LON SBRE traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 230 ($3.00). The company had a trading volume of 995,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,522. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £575 million and a P/E ratio of 14.56. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.78%.

In other news, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton purchased 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £895.23 ($1,169.62). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter sold 4,293 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total transaction of £10,990.08 ($14,358.61). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 516 shares of company stock worth $134,675.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

