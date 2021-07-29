Barclays PLC Has $39,000 Holdings in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) by 159.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in scPharmaceuticals were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of SCPH opened at $5.68 on Thursday. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

scPharmaceuticals Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

