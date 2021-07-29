Barclays PLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $110.15 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $74.34 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.71.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.