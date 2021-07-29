Barclays PLC Takes Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDOG. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC raised its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $56.20.

