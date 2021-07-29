Barclays PLC Takes Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDOG. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC raised its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $56.20.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.