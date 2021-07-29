Barclays Raises Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target to GBX 210

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 179.07 ($2.34).

Shares of LON EMG traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 197.85 ($2.58). 5,449,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,378. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 533.70. The company has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 29.10.

In related news, insider Richard Berliand acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

