Barclays Reiterates “€82.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 16th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.10 ($133.06) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €84.08 ($98.92).

HEI opened at €75.30 ($88.59) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a 52-week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €73.92.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

