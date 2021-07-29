Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,800 shares, a growth of 118.9% from the June 30th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph Eugene Magaro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,253,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,301.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell M. Gifford purchased 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $30,222.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 166,463 shares of company stock valued at $426,669 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN BRN traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,540. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11. Barnwell Industries has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

