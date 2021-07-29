Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Barratt Developments stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.47. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

