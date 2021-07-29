Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$26.78. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$26.77, with a volume of 1,785,442 shares trading hands.

ABX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$38.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.55.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.61 billion and a PE ratio of 15.39.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.79 billion. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In related news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,787,536.78.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.