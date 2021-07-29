Barrington Research Reiterates Buy Rating for ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.04% from the stock’s current price.
MODV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.
Shares of MODV stock opened at $164.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. ModivCare has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $184.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,653,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,386,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,733,000.
About ModivCare
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.
