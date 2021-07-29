Barrington Research Reiterates Buy Rating for ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.04% from the stock’s current price.

MODV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of MODV stock opened at $164.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. ModivCare has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $184.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ModivCare will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,653,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,386,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,733,000.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

