Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.490-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.61 billion-$12.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.66 billion.Baxter International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.930-$0.950 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. lifted their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.55.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX traded down $3.97 on Thursday, hitting $77.94. The company had a trading volume of 108,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,741. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $91.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.