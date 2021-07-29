Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.930-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.24 billion-$3.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.22 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.490-$3.550 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,741. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.61. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $91.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.55.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.