BeatzCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.81 Million (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 36.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $5.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000071 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00086940 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

