Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.89%. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.330-$0.410 EPS.

NYSE BHE traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $26.64. 7,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,320. The firm has a market cap of $954.14 million, a P/E ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49. Benchmark Electronics has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $32.56.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 69.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHE. Sidoti upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.