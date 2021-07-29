Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.24, but opened at $27.22. Benchmark Electronics shares last traded at $26.11, with a volume of 1,856 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5,505.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 1.15.

About Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

