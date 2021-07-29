Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €175.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HNR1. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €169.57 ($199.50).

HNR1 opened at €142.15 ($167.24) on Monday. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €143.49.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

