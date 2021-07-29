Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Short Interest Up 1,439.0% in July

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,900 shares, an increase of 1,439.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BRGO opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 million, a P/E ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -6.85. Bergio International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About Bergio International
