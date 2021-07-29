BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Needham & Company LLC

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $70.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.19. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 102,953 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,719,742.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $857,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 560,914 shares of company stock worth $36,296,896. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 14.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,420,000 after buying an additional 496,292 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 91.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,557,000 after buying an additional 680,656 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 12.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,970,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

