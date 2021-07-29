Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Short Interest Down 47.4% in July

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BFLBY opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Bilfinger has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23.

Separately, HSBC lowered Bilfinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

