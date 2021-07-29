BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.24.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.48. 21,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $124.52. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.63.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $397,229.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $365,895.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,461 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.