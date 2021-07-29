BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.51. 1,136,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $124.52. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.62.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $657,969.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,141,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $533,365.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,461. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

