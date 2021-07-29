BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $141.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 75.20% from the stock’s previous close.

BMRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.24.

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,389. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.63. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $124.52.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $657,969.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,141,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $533,365.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,963 shares of company stock worth $3,907,461 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

