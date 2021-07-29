BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $141.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 75.20% from the stock’s previous close.
BMRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.24.
NASDAQ BMRN traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,389. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.63. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $124.52.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $657,969.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,141,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $533,365.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,963 shares of company stock worth $3,907,461 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
