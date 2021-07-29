BitBall (BTB) Price Reaches $0.0058

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 29th. One BitBall coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,937.66 or 0.99869223 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00029383 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00065544 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000696 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011826 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

