BitCash (BITC) Trading Up 21.5% Over Last 7 Days

BitCash (CURRENCY:BITC) traded up 26% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 29th. Over the last seven days, BitCash has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. BitCash has a market capitalization of $373,021.88 and $653.00 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitCash Coin Profile

BitCash is a coin. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @ChooseBitCash . The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@BitCash . The Reddit community for BitCash is /r/BitCashCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency. “

BitCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

