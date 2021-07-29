BitCoal (COAL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitCoal has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $33,889.97 and approximately $15.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $239.68 or 0.00604950 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

