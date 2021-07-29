BitTorrent (BTT) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Exchanges

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 29th. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and approximately $235.96 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00027978 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009703 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007067 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006923 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002571 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000576 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003322 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.