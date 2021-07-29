Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Position Cut by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,515,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,150,000 after purchasing an additional 51,636 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 12.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 477,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,325,000 after buying an additional 51,660 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 147.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Black Knight by 644.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 112,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after buying an additional 96,988 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKI stock opened at $81.10 on Thursday. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $97.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKI. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

