BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$12.77. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$12.48, with a volume of 2,186,958 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra increased their target price on BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$9.25 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut BlackBerry to a “reduce” rating and set a C$10.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$10.88.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$215.76 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

