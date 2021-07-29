BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Shares Acquired by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,446 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund comprises about 3.1% of HNP Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $10,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 432.3% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter.

HYT stock remained flat at $$12.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,848. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

