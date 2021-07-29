BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Down 80.4% in July

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 80.4% from the June 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE MVT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.78. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,058. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.74. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $17.90.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
