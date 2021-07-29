BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Down 80.4% in July

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 80.4% from the June 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE MVT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.78. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,058. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.74. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 363,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 28,806 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the first quarter valued at $4,350,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 26.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 51,905 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 5.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 5.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.