Blank Wallet (BLANK) Trading Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 29th. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001159 BTC on exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $267,488.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

