Bleichroeder LP Invests $717,000 in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CELC. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the first quarter worth about $3,959,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the first quarter worth about $2,940,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the first quarter worth about $1,912,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the first quarter worth about $1,248,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 60.8% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 86,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Celcuity alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celcuity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Celcuity stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.50. 122,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,949. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23. Celcuity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.26 million, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celcuity Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC).

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.